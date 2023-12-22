Central police tighten liquor restrictions

They highlighted this during launching the Central Province festive season police operation at Kwikila station in Central Province.

He said that locals will not be allowed to drink alcohol while driving in their private vehicles or when in public transport.

“Because drinking and driving in neither the private or public vehicle is an offense,” he said.

Asi said the restrictions also apply to the locals selling beer with liquor licenses.

“Those with liquor trading licenses must trade their liquor based on the limit of their license,” he said.

“If you are trading after hours, we will confiscate your beer, close down your store and remove your license,” Asi said.

The PPC said this restriction was enforced during the independence celebration, which resulted in no law and order issues, and will be re-enforced this festive season.