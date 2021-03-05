Central Gulf mourn

Dulciana Somare-Brash, late Sir Michael’s last child, represented her family alongside her husband and children.

She was overwhelmingly humbled for the tributes that continue to pour in for her late father, and Founding Father of Papua New Guinea.

She said late Sir Michael will forever be remembered for his incredible humility, and courage to broker peace.

Governor for Central Robert Agarobe said he had two encounters with the late Grand Chief while he was Prime Minister.

He said the humility that Sir Michael displayed stayed with him.

Dulciana also spoke highly of her father’s courage and his way of ensuring there was stability in the home.

She thanked Papua New Guineans for showing a level of respect for her father and his family too; for speaking highly of her father and for sharing their stories of him, with her family.

She also apologised that her family is not able to bring to visit each province before he can be laid to rest, because the PNG does not have the capability of preserving the body of late Sir Michael to travel for a long period of time.

The Hauskrai continues until Wednesday March 10, 2021.

This evening mourners from East and West New Britain, and New Ireland will gather at the Hauskrai to pay their respects.