Central Governor raises connect PNG concerns

Concerns raised following the Ministerial Statement from the Office of the Minister of Works and Highway on the Connect PNG Programme Financing and Implementation.

“As the governor for Central Province, I do have concerns as well, from the point of view that if this road is connected the missing link, well when its connected, the social impacts on the southern region and especially Central is (going to be) be significant. Wthin Central province, we are not ready for the social impacts, negative social impacts,” said Governor Peter.

Governor Peter appealed to the government to maintain existing national highways that fall into the Connect PNG Programme and upgrading provincial roads to the status and condition of national highways before connecting the missing links.

“Let’s make sure that the roads, national highways and provincial roads, and even the smaller roads into the hinterlands where there is significant economic potential that we haven’t touched yet, because we don’t have the potential to do that, once we sort that out, the social impacts of connecting these roads will be beneficial for everyone,” she added.

Governor Peter says while the economic impact is significant and favorable, the social impact on the people of Central Province and the Southern Region is something of great concern.