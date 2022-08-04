CCTV Installed At Madang Counting Centre

The security personnel providing security at the counting centre have set up the CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of people in and out of the counting centre, and monitor how the quality check is conducted.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the CCTV cameras are for transparency purposes and to make sure there is no foul play at the counting centre.

"I want to thank Sigman Construction company for the assistance given. The CCTV camera will be used to monitor what is happening at the counting venue for the Regional seat at Holy Spirit Primary School," PPC Rubiang said.



He said according to the contractors, the eight cameras installed can zoom in and out and can give very good and clear images. Adding that it can process images and videos during the darkness or in the night.

A router will be connected and a Google App (application) can be used for the security personnel and counting officials to access real time updates from the counting venue, anywhere with their smart phones.

He thanked Sigma for providing a free service for a free fair and safe election.