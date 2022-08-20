Calls To Implement SARV Law

Ancillary Bishop, Wabag Diocese, Bishop Justin Soongie is deeply condemned that the recent killing of four women and brutally injuring five in Enga for a false accusation for the death of a prominent Engan businessman in July.

Bishop Soongie who led the rescue party together with the local police and Caritas PNG volunteers for rescuing the five who survived, condemned the actions of the perpetrators.

“One cannot just say it is part of our culture. It is an opportunistic behaviour that is largely driven by suspicion, fear, retaliation or payback, dishonesty and economic desires,” he said.

The inhumane torture of nine women by SARV perpetrators wasn’t given as much prominence as desired by the Catholic Diocese of Wabag and Caritas PNG.

“Now as we prioritize taking care of those survivors, the police has made a promise to make sure that justice is done. I stand on behalf of the four who died their relatives and on behalf of the five survivors, seeking justice.”

Bishop Soongie supports the public condemnation of the SARV incidents by the Enga government and leaders in all sectors of the community especially the elite.

Bishop Soongie called on the like-minded people to come out and work together to address the issue of SARV.

“The government through the parliament has enacted law on SARV and the law is there, but we are yet to see somebody prosecuted.”

He called on the provincial police commander and police hierarchy, Police commissioner, Justice Department to make sure that perpetrators of SARV, those torturing innocent and defenseless mothers face the full force of the law.