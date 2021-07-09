Businesses Upset Over Upgrade

The business owners are disappointed that ‘poor planning’ has resulted in the upgrade.

In statement, they view that the closure of flights into Madang is having a far-reaching impact on the economy, which may result in the closure of hotels and other businesses that rely on air transport.

Sir Peter said air travel is not a luxury and not only will travelers be affected but cargo and medicines.

He added that this is unacceptable during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In response, Acting Managing Director Rex Kiponge has requested its stakeholders and the public to be patient and to allow for the work on the runway to be completed, adding that the full length of the Madang Aerodrome must be completed before commencement of full service.

From 23rd July to 13th of August the runway at Madang airport will be shortened.

Air Niugini has also put out a notice informing its customers that flights to and from Madang within this period has been temporally suspended.