BSP Supports Education in Manus

The Evangelical Church Of Manus Secondary School started off this academic year on a high note. BSP Financial Group refurbished their Computer Laboratory and donated computers and printers to the value of K30,000 in 2020.

BSP Group General Manager - Retail, Daniel Faunt said for the past ten years, BSP has delivered four education-related projects valued at K100,000 in Manus, both in learning and personal development in sports.

Faunt said, “In 2018, we installed solar lights at Papitalai Secondary School, assisting students’ learning and especially with study lights during blackouts and earlier in 2015, we constructed three grand stands at Manus Secondary School’s soccer field, both valued at K25, 000 each.”

“Nuwok SDA Primary School is another recipient of BSP’s Community Project in 2011 where we painted its Grade 8 classroom and installed a Tuffa Tank. The project was valued at K20,000,” Faunt added.

BSP has also supported early childhood learning by funding the Buk bilong Pikinini Library in Lorengau that runs basic literacy and numeracy development.

Faunt said having a customer base of more than 24,000, BSP Lorengau Branch is the only bank serving Manus Province and its remote inland and outer islands.

“We also provide financial literacy awareness and account opening since the 1970s starting as an agent of PNG Banking Corporation.”

In 2020 the bank had Hand Wash Stations installed at Pombrut Primary School, Lorengau Main Market and East Lorengau Clinic for public to use, to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

Lorengau General Hospital’s outpatient waiting area was renovated in 2009, and again it was revisited in 2019 for maintenance works. In 2017, Lorengau East and West Clinics received donation of Health Equipment and furniture from the bank.

Photo credit: BSP Financial Group