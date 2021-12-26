BSP Shares Christmas Spirit

The BSP staff in a recent visit to the Port Moresby General Hospital made a choice to open their hearts through personal contributions to present gift bags that contained essentials to mothers and their newborn babies. They extended their appreciation to the hard working staff of PMGH Maternity wing with a cake on Wednesday 22 Dec 2021.

BSP Company Secretary, Mary Johns made the visit with BSP’s Operations and IT Strategic Business Unit and thanked them for sharing their blessings with the mothers and their new babies during Christmas.

“It’s a warm feeling giving to the community and what better place to start with than these women and their bundles of joy this Christmas. It is fitting as the items given come from the heart of our staff,” Ms Johns added.

PMGH Director of Medical Services, Dr. Kone Sobi received the gifts on behalf of the management team.

He said it has been a difficult year for the hospital, especially with COVID-19 and its challenges, but is grateful to his team for pulling through and especially the staff of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Division of the hospital.