BREAKING: Mitchell Pearce released by Knights to join Catalans in France

Pearce has been strongly linked to an immediate move to French Super League club, Catalans Dragons, to finish out his professional career.

The 32-year-old formally asked for a release from the Knights last month after meeting with club powerbrokers.

Newcastle announced that Pearce had been released effective immediately, so he could take the French deal with a reported $1.8 million over three years.

“The Newcastle Knights have agreed to grant Mitchell Pearce a release to join English Super League Club, Catalans Dragons,” a club statement read.

“Pearce requested a release from the final year of his current contract in late October, with both parties working through the process, making it effective immediately.

“The Knights would like to thank Mitchell for his significant contribution since joining the club in 2017, celebrating many highlights including 300 NRL games and back-to-back finals series.”

Pearce will replace James Maloney, who officially retired after a two-year stint with Catalans.

The development comes after Foxsports.com.au revealed that the Knights are expected to request a transfer fee as part of the release conditions.

Pearce leaves the NRL after playing 309 first grade games over stints with the Roosters and Knights.

He is a premiership winner and played 19 games for New South Wales.

Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks was touted as a potential replacement for Pearce but his club are determined to keep him.

Newcastle re-signed young playmaker Phoenix Crossland last week.

