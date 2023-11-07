Bogia people petition local gov’t

A peaceful march by the Bogia community to MULLG headquarters took place today. The Bogia community came in truck loads and peacefully gave their petition to town Mayor Peter Yalsy.

The death of the man was believed to be caused by street thugs who after stealing his hard-earned cash also had to take his life.

Bogia community representative Adrian Angasa, expressed disappointment in the course of action by the authorities. Angasa whilst handing over the petition, noted to the council members that it is with a heavy heart they come to the occasion.

“Mipla i no hamamas, mipla i gat bikpela belwari na mipla kam. Why bai mipla continue long kisim innocent life? Mipla no settlers. It’s about time, mipla kam soim presence blong mipla, long bel blong mipla how mipla feelim,” he stated.

Angasa added that due to the government and police lack of action, it has come to the time when civil societies will have to take action, and this is the first of their move.

Upon receiving the petition, the town mayor acknowledged the peaceful manner in which the community of Bogia have come into town to give their petition. He also affirmed his stance with them in elevating their petition to the provincial government.

Yalsy urged support from the Bogia people in adhering to the law and assured them that he would look into their petition with Provincial Executive Council member and President for Bogia Thomas Kuangi and table it before the Chairman of Law and Order in the next PEC meet.