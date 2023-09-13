 

Beon gets facelift

The administration building at Beon Correctional Institution is getting a major reconstruction after 62 years. It was formerly a DPI building which was handed over to the Correctional Service by the Government.

This building is funded by Correctional Service, who have sourced materials from Atlas Steel in Lae. The building is currently being constructed by Atlas Steel Ltd with an agreement which included seven local men and three detainees, this is according to Beon Correctional Service Commander, Jackson Gubag.

The building has been demolished with new interiors built. Today, they have started putting up the iron roofing, a significant phase of the development for CS and its officers, as the building takes shape.

Beon CS anticipates that it will take a few more months to complete the structure, however, staff are excited for the redevelopment process, stating that it was long over-due and are grateful that CS has finally acknowledged the welfare and working environment of officers.

