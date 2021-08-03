Author Launches National Book Week

Ms Evari recounted her journey as a young writer and encouraged students to read and write more books.

She said that by coming to the school for the opening of the 2021 book week, she hoped to encourage students at the Kopkop College the importance of writing their own stories and having them published. Evari believes that having PNG authored books displayed in libraries will inspire and promote local literature.

At age six Evari began her writing and is now an author of 29 children’s books and a poet whose collection of poems are published under the title “Nanu Sina” or ‘My Words’.

Her visits and seminars are a way of promoting PNG writers who lack the confidence to step out and promote their books for use in PNG school libraries and other avenues.

In the meantime, Kopkop College kicked off its National Book Week celebration under the theme, “Lockdown, Stay Safe, Read Books,” where they have arranged for a week full of fun-filled activities, including visits to the National Library.