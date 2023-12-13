Australia provides support to eruption-impacted communities

In response to Papua New Guinea's request for support and the priorities identified by the West New Britain Provincial Disaster Office, Australia deployed a Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft to assist with the airlift of emergency relief supplies to West New Britain.

The eruption, which took place on November 20th, has affected more than 26,000 people in surrounding communities, with up to 9,000 of them internally displaced and residing in care centres in West New Britain and East New Britain provinces.

To help these affected communities, emergency relief supplies for 500 households were transported to Kimbe over multiple trips. These supplies include tarpaulins, shelter kits, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, mosquito nets, sleeping mats, solar lights, and water containers.

Australia has also supported the movement of supplies for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF. Provincial authorities are leading the onward movement and distribution of supplies to care centres.

This is part of the broader humanitarian response to the disaster in which Australia is contributing.