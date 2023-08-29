Aus-PNG collaboration empowering workforce and equality

A recent visit by Australian High Commission Minister-Counsellor Diane Barclay to the construction site of the upcoming Metoreia Health Centre in Hanuabada, Port Moresby, marked a significant step in this endeavour.

The focal point of this pioneering venture is the inauguration of the Trade Qualifications Program, a pioneering initiative aimed at invigorating local workforce engagement while nurturing fundamental carpentry and plumbing skills.

The program seeks to achieve this by providing hands-on training experiences within the construction of the state-of-the-art Level 3 health center, culminating in valuable trade qualifications.

Remarkably, this path-breaking program is set to achieve a notable milestone, with a minimum of 50 percent of participants being women, a clear testament to the commitment to gender inclusivity.

Australia's recently unveiled International Development Policy casts a spotlight on the pivotal role of locally driven development, emphasizing its role in establishing a harmonious, steady, and prosperous region. This bold move towards skills enhancement in Papua New Guinea's construction sector aligns seamlessly with this policy's objectives.

The Metoreia Health Centre project operates in close collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Motu Koita Assembly, the United Church, the NCD Provincial Health Authority, the National Department of Health, and the NCD Commission.

This consortium of partners is working in unison to transform the vision of the health center into a tangible reality, reflecting the power of collective action.