ATS Eviction Update

A resident told Loop PNG this morning that work has continued and residents have started dismantling their homes and moving their belongings to others areas.

“We have until next week Friday to vacate the land so we are breaking down our homes and moving our cargo out. The company carrying out the eviction has provided 3 trucks for all residents to use to move all over belongings to our new homes, so that is a big help for us,” he said.

“The police have also been very respectful towards us and are making sure everything goes smoothly,’ he added.

The resident also said Member for Moresby North East, John Kaupa and PANGU Pati General Secretary, Morris Tovebae will be address the settlers this afternoon.

More updates to come.