Armed Student Beaten

He was caught and bashed up by students of Mero Primary after the gun he was holding failed to go off. The incident occurred on Monday May 9, 2022.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the gun-wielding juvenile sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Modilon Hospital for treatment.

PPC Rubiang said students and staff of Mero Primary today (Monday 23, 2022) reconciled with the injured student. The PPC has also requested the injured student to make amends with Mero Primary School students and staff.

Meanwhile, police will investigate how the firearm came into the young student’s possession in the first place.

PPC Rubiang said the police officers were at Mero Primary school to witness the reconciliation ceremony and also did awareness in the school on how students should behave while in school.

Students have also been advised to refrain from participating in election-related activities. Students were also encouraged to be wary of their surroundings when traveling to and from school. Parents and teachers have also been told to ensure the safety of their children, and that they remain focused on their studies.