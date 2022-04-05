Armed Men Attack Locals

Madang Provincial police commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police officers who were at the scene identified the youths to be from Mero Dum and Mero Primary School.

Police say after consuming liquor the armed men went up to Sisiak two where the Assembly Of God (AOG) church was and held up the Nissan Ute that was travelling back from Madang town to return their villages along the Beon road.

Supt. Rubian said the villages in the vehicle were from Beon, Panim and Furan and were returning home when the armed criminals held them up.

He said the armed men were standing in the middle of the road trying to stop the vehicle but the driver was brave enough to avoid the criminals and drove out with its left tyre shot at.

Supt. Rubian said the villagers after the incident tried to retaliate and fight with the settlers but police swift response stopped further trouble.

“I want the people especially those living at Mero or at Sisiak to respect the locals who travel along the Beon Road. It is their road and they are the locals of this province and the settlers must respect them. “Your action will invite eviction because there had been many talks about eviction that have been taking place in the past but nothing happened.”

Late last year locals from Furan, Panim and Beon met with local MP and Justice Minister, Bryan Kramer and raised concern on the continuous criminal activities long the Beon road.

They called for eviction of the settlers because locals had been victims of robberies, rape, assault and other criminal activities caused by settlers.

They also raised concern that many government properties were stationed it the area like the Correctional Service Institute, Water Board, and the airport.