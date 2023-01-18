Albanese’s trip is bilateral: Marape

Marape was responding to questions raised by MP for Chuave, James Nomane on a video posted on social media by Australian Media claiming that PNG will be seeking more funding from Albanese’s trip.

“This visit was not about requesting money. We never requested any money from Australia or did they make a commitment to help us with money.

“This visit was all about the outstanding bilaterals we have with them. We want to fine tune and improve this relationship to one that will anchor Australia and PNG going forward.

“Our upcoming meeting between Australia and PNG Ministers in February will consolidate this and move things forward. We want to achieve results and do not want this to be another round of wasted bilateral visits.”

PM Marape added: “The relationship between our two countries is no ordinary relationship.

“Australia and PNG have a strong foundational relationship from our colonial shared history up to today.”