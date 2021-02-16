Additional Commissioner appointed to UBS Loan Commission of Inquiry

Today, Chief Commissioner Sir Salamo Injia announced the recent appointment by the Prime Minister, of Honourable Margaret White AO as additional Commissioner.

According to the Chief Commissioner, Commissioner White was a Judge and a Judge of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Queensland; the Commissioner of the Queensland Racing Commission of Inquiry, and a Commissioner of the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory of Australia.

She replaces Honourable John Gilmore QC, who passed away recently.

The Commission also announced the appointment of three new overseas counsel assisting the Commission, pending the determination of appeals lodged by previous overseas counsel against the refusal of their applications for admission by the National Court.

All three Counsel hold current PNG practising certificates.

Dr James Renwick CSC SC has been appointed Senior Counsel Assisting the Commission.

He has been Senior Counsel at the NSW Bar for a decade, is a former Fullbright Scholar, was the Third Independent National Security Legislation Monitor of Australia and has extensive experience in commissions of inquiry.

Dr Dominic Katter and Levente Jurth have each been appointed as Counsel Assisting.

Both have been at the Queensland Bar for almost two decades, have been admnitted as lawyers in PNG for more than a decade.

The Chief Commissioner stated the further announcements as to the next steps of the inquiry will be made soon.