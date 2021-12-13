ADB Loan To Improve SOEs

“ADB has long been engaged in SOE reforms in PNG and built strong relationships with several SOEs. The Government of PNG has made good progress on reforms and remains committed to improving the performance of its SOE portfolio,” said ADB Principal Public Management Specialist for the Pacific, Pamela Wyatt.

Most essential services in PNG, such as energy, water, telecommunications, ports, and air transport are provided by SOEs. The ADB-supported PNG SOE Reform Program aims to help SOEs deliver high-quality services at affordable prices.

The program is expected to reduce unsustainable borrowing practices, improve accountability and transparency, and encourage private sector participation in service delivery.

The program comprises three annual subprograms, which are designed to progress reforms while meeting the government’s budget support needs. ADB’s program is aligned with the government’s own SOE reform plans.

ADB has coordinated closely with key development partners to design the program, including the governments of Australia and New Zealand, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.