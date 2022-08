The appointment follows a request made by the Public Prosecutor Pondros Kaluwin to the Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika on 15 July 2022, under Section 27 of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The Tribunal will be chaired by Judge, Justice Lawrence Kangwia and assisted by Principal Magistrate, Josephine Nidue and Senior Provincial Magistrate Edward Komia.

Justice Kandakasi said the tribunal will commence its enquiry on a date and time to be fixed by the Tribunal.