ABG Does Not Support Musingku: President

ABG President, Ishmael Toroama, emphasised that his government does not support Noah Musingku and his U-Vistract faction, nor do they condone their activities on Bougainville.

“I was vehemently clear on this matter when I visited Tonu with an ABG delegation last year,” the President said in a statement.

“There is no evidence to show that they are supporting Bougainvilleans through agricultural projects, homeownership schemes and subsidising school fees for students with their illegal tender, the so-called Bougainville Kina.

“I would like to caution the Members of the Autonomous Bougainville Government to refrain from aligning the government to these factions.

“We are a legitimate government and we should not kowtow to any faction or self-proclaimed monarchs that do not serve the best interest of the government and the people of Bougainville.

“The recent visit by three ABG Members to Tonu to visit Mr Musingku, though positive in collaboratively engaging with the people of Tonu and the greater Siwai District, was not sanctioned by the government.

“As leaders, they have a right to address the people but keeping in mind they do not destabilise the prerogatives of the government on sensitive issues such as this.

“The people within the Tonu area are Bougainvilleans and they deserve to receive government support and services but Mr. Musingku’s faction is illegal and his actions have so far defeated the purpose of a unified Bougainville.

“Inclusivity is important but it must be done in the right way and that way is for Mr. Musingku to realise that his faction is subservient to the ABG and not the other way around.

“My government will continue to provide services for our people in Tonu because despite allegiance to the Musingku faction, they are still Bougainvilleans and the ABG is their government.

“As President, I categorically deny the claims by the three ABG MPs that the Autonomous Bougainville Government is aware of the so-called projects initiated by Mr. Musingku’s faction.

“I would like to remind every ABG MP that we have a responsibility to this government and our people.

“Through this responsibility, we have our Independence mission that must never be compromised; we must remain steadfast and committed to it.”

President Toroama further said in the third year of his term, he will be clamping down on illegal activities on Bougainville.

“There is no place for people and groups who assume that they are a law unto themselves because Bougainville is far greater than any one person’s thirst for greed and lawlessness.”