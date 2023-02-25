50 police officers trained

The training was facilitated by the Papua New Guinea Australian Policing Partnership (PNGAPP) with the aim of equipping members with the skills to approach the public with confidence when carrying out their duties as police officers, especially when restraining and arresting offenders.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi, the training is crucial because it will help police personnel identify and rightfully apply necessary force in their line of duty, reducing the number of members and having a responsive elite unit in the city that can respond to calls as and when necessary.

Mr Yamasombi also emphasized that wearing a police uniform doesn't give officers unlimited power to do as they please. Police officers owe it to the people to treat them properly and with respect.

He added that having these skills and knowledge in frontline policing will boost the morale of the members, which in turn will positively impact the image and profile of the Constabulary.

Acting Commander PNGAPP, Superintendent Brett Kidner, reminded the NCD Sector Patrol members that policing is a service to the community, government, people, and the region as a whole.

Although policing may shift from "service to force" at times, he stressed that the force applied must be proportionate to the threat and that officers are held accountable for their actions.

Moreover, Sergeant Bevan Kamong, who is attached to Fox 300 based at the airport, Zone 3 (Moresby North-East), commended the training, stating that it was his first since joining the Constabulary in 1994.

He thanked PNG-APP and the Constabulary for selecting him amongst the many to undergo the training and said he felt better equipped to execute his police duties after completing the course.

The training provided by the PNGAPP is an essential step in ensuring that police officers have the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their duties with professionalism and respect for the people they serve.