2024 tertiary placement success for West Sepik Schools

Vanimo Secondary School stands out as the leading contributor to this remarkable success, with 328 students securing placements in various tertiary institutions.

With university admissions, 89 students from the province have been accepted into universities within Papua New Guinea, marking an academic achievement.

Further diversifying their educational paths, 59 students have earned spots in technical colleges, showcasing the breadth of opportunities pursued by the region's youth.

The commitment to education is evident as 28 aspiring educators have secured placements in teachers’ colleges, contributing to the future development of the province’s educational landscape.

Two promising individuals are set to embark on a journey in healthcare, representing the province in nursing colleges, highlighting the dedication to the critical field of healthcare.

Impressively, 58 students have been selected to pursue studies in business colleges, demonstrating a keen interest in shaping the future of the business and entrepreneurial landscape.