19-year-old among armed robbery suspects

It was alleged that the robbery occurred between 11pm and 12 midnight along the Magi Highway.

According to the police report, the suspects, armed with firearms, robbed passengers of a vehicle that was travelling to the village.

Police investigated the incident and identified the suspects. Four were arrested and charged for the offence. Others are still on the run.

Central Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Laimo Asi confirmed this, adding that the suspects are from his village.

“During the launching of the Central Province Police Festive Season Operations at Kwikila station I made it clear to the people that the police are now in numbers to make sure that all citizens of Central province and those who reside to do business in the province are protected,” he said.

“I strongly condemn the act of these criminals and the four arrested will not go free. They will be charged under the Criminal Code Act for armed robbery,” Asi said.

PPC Asi urged people in his village to assist the police with relevant information so that they can arrest the rest of the suspects.