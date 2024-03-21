16 graduates join OTML’s GDS program

The program, designed to nurture emerging talent, recently admitted 16 individuals who completed their university programs in 2023 meeting the stringent entry requirements set forth by the GDS program.

General Manager of Social Performance and Sustainability Jesse Pile expressed his enthusiasm for the new intakes, urging them to seize the opportunity presented to them.

"We have a high calibre of technically skilled people," remarked Mr. Pile. "Embrace the opportunity by learning from them," emphasizing the importance of collaborating with specialists within their respective departments.

Highlighting the potential for career advancement within OTML through the GDS program, Mr. Pile pointed out that the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilimbit is himself a beneficiary of the program.

"Our current MD & CEO is a product of the GDS program including other managers and general managers. So it’s a great program to be a part of," he affirmed.

The 2023 cohort comprises graduates from prominent institutions such as The Papua New Guinea University of Technology (10), the University of Papua New Guinea (4), and Divine Word University (2).

Their diverse backgrounds encompass disciplines ranging from Accounting, Human Resource Management, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Geology, Mining Engineering, Mineral Processing, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information & Communication Technology, to Applied Physics & Instrumentation.

This intake marks another milestone for OTML, which has been actively involved in training young professionals since 1988. Over the years, the company has groomed a total of 590 graduates through its GDS program, contributing significantly to the development of skilled professionals in various fields.