Climate Change Campaign Launched

The program is part of NCD’s campaign for 2021 World Environment Day in Port Moresby. This is the first event to start a weeklong series of events highlighting efforts in support of World Environment Day theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.

Governor Parkop said: “While we face the issue of climate change all around the world, we are reminded daily with the environment we live in to ensure that we can all create a better environment for the future. Our generation have deteriorated the environment and it is up to all you children here today to do something positive to make the environment better for you.”

He said that Nature Park is an outstanding place to remind the community about the importance of the ecosystem, not only to learn but also to put into action what is being learnt for a better country and future.

More than 300 students from participating schools within Port Moresby participated in Day 1 of the ‘Environment & Me’ school excursion program, signifying the continuous efforts done collaboratively by POMNP and NCDC in ensuring students become part of the solution towards addressing environmental issues in PNG.

The Park focuses on creating awareness on the effects of Climate Change and how it will affect Wildlife.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s General Manager, David Thompson said environment issues form the core of the Park’s mission and therefore it is all a shared vision that the park supports the Government in this environmental campaign.

“Our key role at the Park is to educate Papua New Guineans on the importance of our environment and how to protect and conserve it for future generations.

“That’s what we’ve been doing with schools through our School Excursion Programs and we will continue to do so given the support that we already have with NCDC and major partners who have all become part of this important mission.”

Mr Thompson said as climate change continues to take effect in the world, the work of the Nature Park will be even more important as they advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and the Environment.