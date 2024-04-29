World Malaria Day acknowledged

BbP hosted awareness events in all their Library Learning Centres throughout PNG, emphasizing the importance of early awareness in preventing the disease which has significantly impacted the health of millions in the region.

Children enrolled in BbP’s Early Childhood Education program received Malaria colouring-in booklets, which include vital information on prevention and treatment. Additionally, BbP’s educators were equipped with detailed flip-charts for ongoing awareness efforts.

With contributions from the Rotary Club of Boroko, including a grant for 150 mosquito nets and financial backing from local businesses like Supreme Industries Limited and You & Us Connect, the day was not only educational but also engaging for the participants.

Rotarians, including notable figures such as Pragnesh Lalcheta and Joselito Tubon, attended the events to distribute mosquito nets, ensuring they reach the most vulnerable families.

The initiative underlines the critical role of education in health and hygiene, especially for children who have experienced malaria and is pivotal in sharing prevention practices within their communities.

BbP, with ongoing support from Rotary and other partners, remains committed to safeguarding children against malaria while awaiting more permanent solutions like a vaccine. Their effort aims to ensure no child in PNG has to suffer from this preventable disease again.