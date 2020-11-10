UPNG Theatre Arts Production

Final Year student and stage manager Mavis Peter from Southern Highlands, said it is a tradition to hold a stage production at the end of each semester.

“The hardest part was the pre-production. We had to squeeze in all our school works and put aside all our major assignments to come for rehearsals and all these.” Says Mavis Peter

The show was also organized to teach the 1st year students how to manage the stage and have a production.

“The hardest part was the pre-production. We had to squeeze in all our school works and put aside all our major assignments to come for rehearsals and all these. But For me personally this is the first time I managed the show and it’s quite a good experience,” Peter added.

She accorded the successful production to the commitment of the 1s year students, and the positive reaction and feedback received from the audience some of whom were former Arts students.

Desmod Tatamasi, also a Final Year Theater Arts student from Gulf & Western parentage, said getting the first year students to dance was the hardest task because there were only two final year students teaching them, nevertheless he also performed his best in doing the universal dance and disco.

The production was prepared in a short period of 4 weeks with students having to juggle between major assignments and tests. Even some of the costumes were borrowed from Port Moresby Arts Theatre.

This year’s first semester show was did not happened due to COVID-19 but it was catered for in this last production.