SJA responds to 370 xmas incidents

As part of its proactive measures, additional emergency ambulance crews were strategically deployed to meet the anticipated surge in incidents during the extended Christmas weekend.

From Friday evening to Tuesday at 6 am, 17 ambulances were on duty across critical locations, including Lae, Kokopo, Kupiano Bereina, and Port Moresby. Responding collectively to 370 emergency incidents, the St John Ambulance (SJA) Christmas operation, spanning from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning, saw dedicated ambulance crews attending to 162 emergency cases.

Notable peaks in emergency calls occurred on Christmas night (63 incidents), Christmas Eve (50 incidents), and Christmas Day (49 incidents). Port Moresby reported the highest number of incidents at 78, followed by Lae with 44, Central with 27, and Kokopo with 13.

The spectrum of emergencies varied widely, encompassing issues such as snakebites, gastrointestinal problems, respiratory issues, motor vehicle accidents, obstetrics/maternal complications, childbirth, trauma, and more. Violence and trauma-related cases totaled 25 during the Christmas operation.

The ambulance service also facilitated the transfer of 26 women to hospitals for childbirth or postnatal care, enhancing community support during the festive period.

Looking ahead, as communities gear up for New Year celebrations, the ambulance service foresees an even busier weekend. St John Ambulance expresses gratitude to the communities for their unwavering support, ensuring a safe and prosperous Christmas operation for the dedicated ambulance crews