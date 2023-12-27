Quiet Christmas, Lae police applauded

Families got together, exchanged gifts and observed the festive season in their own backyards, with less pedestrians and commuters on the road.

St John Ambulance (SJA) noted that hotspots like East and West Taraka, Igam, Buimo and even 7th Street were quiet.

“Our crew went into West Taraka – and some of these hotspots – and said the areas were quiet,” reported SJA Momase regional commander, Anderson Poumb.

“People were drinking alcohol but within their own premises. They were not being a nuisance on public roads.

“Thank you to the police for maintaining control and providing security at this time. Their constant presence made people think twice about misbehaving.

“There (was) not a lot of noise (in) most of the settlements that our crews went to.

“It was a very good Christmas.

“Even most of the cases attended to were general medical ones. Not violence-related. Only one of the 23 cases attended to on December 25th was trauma. We noted labour and general medical emergencies only.”

Long-time Igam resident, Kalina Tingut, described this year’s Christmas as “nice and peaceful”.

“Last year was noisy, this year was very peaceful,” said the Yalu villager.

“There was no drinking, no loud music; maybe because of the alcohol ban.

“Police presence was visible at Igam. People were going to church and they (police) parked their vehicle and just stayed there. I believe police presence in every corner of the city greatly helped in controlling the movement and behaviour of people.

“Families felt safe and moved freely around. I hope to see this next year and onwards.”