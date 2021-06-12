Protection Against Swine Fever

The Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus (PHAMA Plus) Program, supported by Australia and New Zealand, recently provided essential items and equipment to PNG’s National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) for its ASF response and containment.

The support included disposable surgical gowns, aprons, overalls, shoe covers and hand gloves, needles, syringes and blood tubes.

The PPE is used by NAQIA animal health workers, veterinarians, provincial livestock officers and those in pig pens or handling pigs for disease surveillance and monitoring.

PNG’s first female vet, NAQIA’s Dr Tania Areori, said the procurement of PPE and consumables enables NAQIA and the National Animal and Food Testing Laboratory (NAHFTL) staff to undertake safe biosecurity protocols to monitor reported incidences of ASF in the field, gather blood samples from pigs and perform laboratory testing and analysis.

“Our work has been limited by the shortage of available PPE. In the absence of PPE, the risk of staff spreading ASF from disease areas is high. If there is no PPE, we are unable to visit sites, and we can only speak to farmers offsite and give advice without undertaking disease testing.

“If we do not visit a site, we are unable to confirm if the disease has spread in the area, and this is important information required for the control of ASF,” Dr Areori said.

“PPE significantly reduces the risk of staff spreading the disease between sites. With PPE, we can go on-site and do thorough field investigations confidently, knowing we have taken every precaution on our part to reduce that risk.

“Using PPE also helps farmers to have confidence in NAQIA and provincial staff and organisations. When people see that we are taking this seriously and have all these protocols that we need to follow to limit the transmission risk, they also realise the importance of biosecurity.”

PHAMA Plus will continue to help NAQIA to obtain PPE materials for its animal health team on the ground in order to carry out ASF surveillance, awareness and education.

(National Agriculture Quarantine Inspection Authority's staff, Elaine Kagena, conducts blood sampling during an African Swine Fever field exercise in the highlands region)