PNG Nurses Association declared achievements

The luncheon's purpose was to appreciate the media for heralding the many positive changes in the union since the current executives took office.

Mr Kebai, on behalf of his executives from the four regions of the country together with the 4000 members, thanked all stakeholders who had supported them throughout the year, especially the Department of Health, DPM, Labour Department through its Registration Office and the Media.

Secondly, he announced some of the achievements through the year, such as the 21-23 award being fully implemented with only a few allowances yet to be implemented.

Another is the new log of claims, that is 2024-2026. They had completed the vetting process with the Department of Health, which means the negotiation pace is achieved. They are now looking forward to the Department of Health endorsing it to DPM to finally bargain for them to get their 24-26 awards.

With this, after the bargaining with DPM, the PNGNA is expecting a lot of increases and two or three closures in that award.

Another achievement of PNGNA during this year was that they could conduct a Congress Meeting for their nurses. This event involved a lot of money, but President Kebai was proud to say that the PNGNA could save up to convene this important meeting.

During the Congress, the PNGNA could make amendments to its constitution. The modifications include the executives’ term in office, the business entity that they want to create, such as the Savings and Loans, as well as insurance that gives them a provision that is captured and at the same time to stay five years in office so that there is consistency in their planning which they cannot do in three years.

“Constitution is essential. It is only the Constitution that will guide us. If we don’t have the constitution, we can go wrong along the line, and we want to be transparent and accountable in our decision making, and only through the constitution it can guide us through that,” Kebai said.

The other achievement is that they could purchase mobile equipment for all the branch executives throughout the country. Though it cost a lot of money, they could save and buy this equipment.

“It cost a lot of money, but we were able to save, and we were able to buy they a laptop, printer and mobile phone for all our branch offices throughout the country.” He added.

The president was also proud to announce the facelift of the union’s head office at 3-Mile Port Moresby, which is currently underway.

With this, Mr. Kebai wished all a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2024.