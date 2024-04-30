Over 400 people treated for malaria

World Malaria Day is observed annually on April 25th to signify the fight against malaria and the effort to reduce the massive death toll of malaria globally.

The Madang Provincial Health Authority, in partnership with Rotary Against Malaria (RAM), commemorated the day through the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) and treating of malaria, including an integrated program of immunisation, nutrition and integrated health awareness.

Provincial malaria supervision officer, Winnie Rambayipma, said Usino-Bundi and Bogia districts are high burden districts in the province.

“Usino saw a large number of people with 346 tests while at Bogia, we had 63 tests conducted during the day. From the 409 tests conducted in both centres, 172 people tested positive and were treated.”

She said from reports from Bogia and Usino, 223 tests were conducted on the day, where 79 people tested positive and were given treatment.

Deputy director of programs in public health, Karoi Kamac, said malaria is a global public health concern and people are dying from malaria, including Madang. He outlined that the need to work together against malaria is essential.

Kamac said the health teams also conducted children’s immunisation, nutrition and health education to more than 500 people that attended the event, both in Bogia and Usino.

He thanked the dedicated community malaria volunteers (CMV), health care workers, health partners; RAM, UNICEF, district health authorities and district health teams who supported the event.