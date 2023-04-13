Operation Open Heart fundraiser

The OOH has been in operation for 30 years now.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko, as the patron of the operation open heart acknowledged all who have participated along the years.

“Firstly I’d like to thank one of the originators pioneer organizers for Operation Open Heart and that is Cathy Johnson.

“We appreciate her hard work in making sure that the broken hearts of all our beautiful Papua New Guinean children have been mended over 30 years and with that it’s not just about mending the broken hearts of all children all over PNG,” he said.

“It’s also about training Papua New Guineans, doctors, nurses and sisters on all the different aspects of cardiac care.”

Minister Tkatchenko added that the event will be a great way to invite more partnership and more individuals to help save lives.

“We have had so many success stories of young Papua New Guineans that were near to death now living normal lives and that’s thanks to operation open heart and also thanks to Russel Lee and the team of Australian doctors and nurses that always fly into ONG to assist, train and help PNG doctors,” stated Tkatchenko.

Ms Johnson also had the opportunity to acknowledge all that have participated along the years including Minister Tkatchenko.