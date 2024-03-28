Nawaeb rural health centre set to be upgraded

This is to be established with funding support from Nawaeb District towards the rural health centre at Ward 2, Labuta Local Level Government.

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen visited the facility last year and committed to redevelop the infrastructure that had been neglected for years.

Included in the facility is a labour ward, emergency section and general outpatient.

“The old buildings need a facelift and therefore I brought this matter to the attention of Nawaeb District Development Authority to consider and release immediate funding in early 2024,” outlined Pelgen.

Pelgen thanked the efforts of the Chief Executive Office of Nawaeb DDA Buds Botike, for allocating and releasing funding as soon as practical.

“We already sent fibreglass water tanks to be installed to provide adequate water for the patients to utilise,” he added.

The fibreglass water tanks are manufactured by Wong Tim Company in Lae.

Pelgen said solar lighting systems will be installed to light up the wards this year.

The 5-Year Development Plan of Nawaeb District which was launched last year, will materialise for all health facilities in this term of Government.

The K50,000 funding allocation will be expended by the local community themselves to rebuild infrastructure.