Mobile ICU Ambulance saves

Taipan bites, notorious for their high fatality rate, threatened Sali's life with immediate peril.

Upon her arrival at Kwikila Hospital in critical condition, the clinic's medical team, joined by the Health Extension Officer, administered anti-venom to counteract the venom's deadly effects.

However, Sali's condition continued to deteriorate rapidly, necessitating advanced medical intervention to sustain her life.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the doctor at Kwikila Hospital summoned assistance from the St John Ambulance mobile intensive care ambulance team—a specialized unit equipped with a doctor, a paramedic and two ambulance officers.

Sali's condition was dire. She was battling for every breath, her respiratory rate alarming at 40 breaths per minute, and her muscles partially paralyzed by the venom, inducing life-threatening hypercapnia.

The medical team faced the daunting challenge of performing a rapid sequence intubation, a complex and time-sensitive procedure crucial to maintaining her breathing.

Dr Arabella Koliwan, leading the rescue effort, emphasized the critical nature of the procedure, stating: “We have a very small window of only about 30 seconds to secure a breathing tube in her lungs."

Following a painstaking hour of resuscitative efforts, Sali was stabilized and prepared for transport to Port Moresby General Hospital. The journey, fraught with challenges, spanned 2.5 hours, during which the St John team provided meticulous care, ensuring Sali's condition remained stable.

Sali's husband, steadfast in his determination, accompanied her throughout the journey, bearing witness to the unwavering dedication of the St John medical team. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he expressed heartfelt appreciation for their commitment to saving his wife's life.

This heroic rescue exemplifies the exceptional care provided by St John Ambulance, underscoring the invaluable contribution of the mobile intensive care ambulance team. Snakebite emergencies, unfortunately common in the region, claim the lives of an estimated 1,000 Papua New Guineans annually—a preventable tragedy.

St John Ambulance's collaboration with hospitals and health authorities ensures timely and specialized treatment for snakebite victims. Moreover, their approach encompasses community awareness programs and first aid training, empowering individuals to recognize symptoms and seek prompt medical assistance.

Sali's recovery stands as a testament to the importance of swift medical intervention and the unwavering commitment of healthcare heroes.

This rescue highlights the importance of swift medical response and St John Ambulance's commitment to saving lives. You can support their initiatives with donations starting at K2.00 each fortnight.