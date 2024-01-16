Madang Public Servants dedicate duties to God

In a moving serving, filled with hymns and affirmations, Madang’s public servants committed themselves to renewed dedication and service at the Gospel Light House Church in Madang. The service was attended by all sector heads, senior public servants, District Administrators and the Provincial Administrator.

The solemn morning began with a procession of public servants entering the church with determination and anticipation.

Senior Pastor Kario Veneo, delivering the sermon, resounded with a powerful message, reminding the congregation of the public servant’s vital role in building a nation.

Madang Provincial Administrator, Frank Lau took the podium and made his official remarks reminding the public servants of their purpose.

“Today, we mark the commencement of a new public service year, a time to rededicate ourselves to the noble calling that binds us together. We are the stewards of a province rich in culture, blessed with fertile lands and shimmering seas, throbbing with the dreams and aspirations of its people.

“The past year has tested us with many extraordinary challenges. We’ve wrestled with economic uncertainties, social challenges, law and order issues, natural disasters like the earthquake and some confusion in the processes, protocols and demarcations of public service machinery in Madang, yet through it all, the flame of our public service burned brighter.

“Public service machinery is a sacred trust. We must uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in everything we do. Let us be guided by the principles of transparency, fairness and justice, and strive to earn the trust and respect of the people we serve. Let us work together, not as isolated departments, but as a unified force for good, weaving a future for Madang that is prosperous, equitable and sustainable.

“May this year be marked by innovation, collaboration, integrity, and above all, a service delivered with passion and purpose,” Mr. Lau stressed.

The Madang public servant’s dedication ceremony ended with echoes of unity and purpose with renewed spirits and hearts aligned to service. The public servants also lined and received blessings