Madang Catholic professionals against S45 amendment

With a handful that gathered, they joined the call for the government not to make amendments to Section 45 of the Constitution to declare PNG a Christian country.

Chairman Patrick Matbob stated that the constitution was set up by the forefathers, who clearly stated that Papua New Guinea is a friend to all irrespective of religion and denomination.

Changing it would mean that Papua New Guinea will now be an enemy towards other religions when in fact the country is in harmony with members of other religions at the moment. The society says the government’s actions are against the Christian values and principles.

Mr. Matbob pointed out that other laws need serious attention such as the laws on sorcery, land laws and drug laws amongst others which the Department of Justice and Attorney General can seriously look into, instead of focusing on declaring PNG a Christian nation through the amendment of the Constitution.

The Bill to amend Section 45 of the Constitution was read in parliament in the February session and is now ready to be passed when parliament resumes.

DJAC secretary Dr Eric Kwa in outlining the reasons said the need to amend S45 arose because of the need to protect PNG and its character as a nation, stating that there are constitutions around the world that declare their country based on their beliefs and PNG is no different.