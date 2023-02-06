K350,000 raised for ANGAU

Kumul Petroleum Holding’s managing director, Wapu Sonk, was appreciative of the overwhelming response from business houses in Lae, the Highlands and Port Moresby.

Prime Minister James Marape and Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, also took part in the event, which raised K350,000 to purchase much-needed cancer drugs for the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

“It’s the first time for Kumul Petroleum to host such an event but the response has been really good,” said Sonk.

“We’ve had 54 teams register and according to the numbers that we have got from the golf club here, they used to host a maximum of 36 teams but we got even more.

“With the presence of the prime minister and deputy prime minister, senior ministers of government and leaders of Morobe, it shows that the event has big support and is a reflection of the worthy cause and nature of the event.

“We are very proud to be associated with the ANGAU hospital.”

KPHL stressed that cancer is a hidden killer in Papua New Guinea. With the change in lifestyle, the risks are real and even young people are susceptible to lifestyle diseases.

This makes the fight against cancer everyone’s business; from business houses to non-profit organisations, communities and individuals.

KPHL has spent K5 million per year – for three years now – to upgrade the Lae Cancer Treatment Centre, train staff and also fund the procurement, installation and commissioning of a new ‘radioactive source’ for ANGAU’s cobalt-60 machine.