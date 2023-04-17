ESP’s cycling movement

With 140 registered members, the youth keep themselves busy by engaging in community work and conducting awareness on trending matters such as violence and COVID-19.

Speaking at Windjammer Beach, spokesperson Jethro Ani, who hails from Dreikikir, said first and foremost, their dream is to host a bicycle workshop.

“Lo hia, ples nau mipla sanap lo em, purposely lo ba sapotim mipla lo strongim displa baik asosiesen blo mipla na tu lo kamapim ol saikling koud insait lo provins na lo ranim saikling resis insait lo provins blo mipla,” said Ani. (Right where we are standing, purposely to strengthen the bike association and also, to register a cycling code in the province and host cycling competitions.)

“Na bildim go aut lo ol narapla distrik tu, na lo kantri blo yumi tu. (We wish to expand it to other districts and to our country as well.)

“Thirdly, mipla la sanap strong lo helpim na faitim aut ol awenes kempein based on social issues affecting individuals, families and our communities.”

The cycling association hopes to garner support from the provincial and local level government, with Ani stressing that involving young people in community activities will give them a sense of purpose and keep them out of trouble.

“Mipla statim ap displa asosiesen blo mipla based upon interest blo mipla olgeta brothers nau mipla sanap lo hia,” he said. (We started this association based on the interest of all these brothers standing here.)

“Em i no lo tingting blo wanpla man. Nogat. Lo tinging blo mipla olgeta brothers husat mipla gat interest lo baik. (It was not from an individual’s interest. No. It was a collective decision from all of us who are interested in cycling.)

“Mipla sanap wantem lo strongim baik na lo wokim em kamap olsem wanpla registered code insait lo kantri. (We are standing together to strengthen cycling and ensure it becomes a registered code in the country.)

“Baiks nau yu lukim sanap frant lo hia em yumi yet yumi baim. Sampla yumi yet kolektim ol bits na pises blo em na kamapim baik lo em. Planti blo ol displa baiks nau stap em ol Asian baiks we ino quality wans tumas. Em ol feik wans nabaut. Em no sa lastim wanpla yia tu, em tri mun tasol na baik bagarap.” (Most of the bikes here, we bought them. Others were made using bits and pieces that we collected. A good number of them were Asian made, meaning they are low in quality. These are fake ones so they last for only three months.)

The East Sepik Province Cycling Movement is planning to conduct an anti-violence campaign in the near future, and is hoping to get support from business houses and non-government organisations.