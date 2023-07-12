ENB community conduct first aid training

The participants had a one-week long training last week at Vunga ward facilitated by the East New Britain PNG Red Cross Branch Coordinator Steven Kilalang and team.

Kilalang said CBHFA is a training that Red Cross PNG is undertaking throughout the country.

“There are two types of training one for business houses Commercial First Aid (CFA) usually ran for two days and the other type of first aid training is for the people in the community known as the Community Based Health and First Aid,” he said.

He said the training engaging volunteers to be trained on the CBHFA so that they assist people in their communities for emergencies purposes.

He said the first aid program is basically on various injuries that includes basic life support, bleeding management, general medical condition, fracture management, poison snake bite, lack of oxygen, burns and scalds and emergency childbirth.

He said the program also teaches cardiopulmonary resuscitation to manually activate the heart in any point of accident which is more paramount in any casualty and also community mapping.

Kilalang commented that the participant was so eager to take the training and from his observation all the participants are first aids and have passed the 80 percent requirement and will be certified.

Vunga ward member Ulaias William said they are so thankful for the training as with their remote location no proper road and transportation and with emergencies it is very difficult for the more than 700 people in the two wards.

“These training will greatly help our people in the wards if there is any accidents or emergencies we are able to apply first aid basic skills unlike before,” he said.