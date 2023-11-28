EHP to benefit expert eye care

The launch comes after the signing of an agreement in August between the Christian Blind Mission New Zealand, the One-Sight Essilor Foundation Australia and the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority to establish the center of excellence for eye care services in the Eastern Highlands.

The agreement paves the way to further strengthen working partnership between the partners, who had been delivering much needed eye care services to the people of Goroka, as well as referrals from around the country.

After providing the best eye care services in the province for almost forty decades in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province, the Eye Care Clinic at the Goroka Hospital is proud of the launching of a Centre of Excellence Vision Centre.

The Centre is now part of the Goroka Provincial Hospital’s Eye Clinic, boosting its services to bring greater impact on people’s lives in both the Eastern Highlands, as well as the rest of Papua New Guinea.

CBM’s International Programmes Director, Linabel Hadlee said during the launch that it is a milestone achievement and as partners, they are proud to deliver the complete Vision Centre to provide services for the people.

Head of the Onesight Essilor Luxottica Foundation, Wayne Tennet also raised similar sentiments, adding that the EHPHA and Goroka Provincial Hospital are privileged to have such a Vision Centre that is the best in the country to deliver the eye care services.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the EHPHA, Dr. Joseph Apa thanked CBM-NZ and the Onesight Essilor Luxottica Foundation in providing the generous support for the eye care services for the people of EHP and PNG at large.