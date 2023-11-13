CITTI PNG graduates 2nd batch

Institute Director, Zackery Kipsy made this statement during the second graduation of 35 students on Saturday 11th November at the Malibu estate campus, Limki.

CITTI shares the eastern end border with the University of Technology in West Taraka, Lae, Morobe province.

Out of the 35 graduates, six were female students. Technical courses students studied covered electrical, auto mechanical, electoral technology, heavy equipment fitter, building and carpentry.

Business courses were; accounting, business management, sales and marketing, human resources management, tourism and hospitality, computing and information technology with theology.

Mr Kipsy said they see a gradual increase in enrollment and graduates each year. Last year the Institute graduated 30 students, while this year they are graduating 35 students. They anticipate an increase intake to 100 in 2024.

He added that with fully knitted boarding facilities, the CITTI board never turns away any student who is enrolled, regardless of tuition fees difficulties.

“We have been providing education as a member of the Christian Integrated School since 1999 through our elementary to upper primary school in Lae. Our teachers are trained to deliver the learning curriculum through Christian principles,” Kipsy said.

He said CITTI remains mindful of its motto and mission statement: ‘To educate a youth, to educate a nation’ and embraces that in the processes of students’ enrollment procedures and training programs into the academic year.

“As a permitted learning institution with the Department of Education, registered as PS 461/83, we wish to implement the Department’s policy on ‘leave no child behind’ and the acceptable academia adage; ‘no student is a failure.’

“The institute grounded in these values, money becomes secondary to getting a student to acquire skills-set for life.”