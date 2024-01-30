Bungbeve Embraces New Church

Representing the New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan, Misbil Nelson the Chairlady for Community Development, Women, Youth, and Health, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the new St. Paul Bungbeve church, located in the Lamasong Parish of Kavieng Diocese.

Members of the congregation, hailing from the Lamasong Parish, congregated in Bungbeve to partake in the joyous occasion of the church building's opening.

Fr. Mark Kombeng led the blessing of the church and presided over the devotion for the official unveiling.

Mr. Kiapen Moses, chairman of St. Paul Bungbeve church, expressed gratitude, highlighting the collaborative efforts that made the construction possible.

The funding for the church structure, totalling K66,400, and the priest's house, amounting to K19,000, stemmed from contributions by congregation members, fundraising initiatives, support from Namatanai KKDA, and the Church-Government Partnership of the Provincial Government.

Nelson commended the congregation for their dedication and hard work in realizing their vision. She praised their commitment to self-reliance and autonomy, echoing the Governor's message that emphasizes these principles as fundamental for individual families and communities.

The festivities culminated with spirited performances by the choir, traditional singsings, and joyful dances, marking a memorable celebration of faith and community achievement.