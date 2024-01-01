Ambulance attacked on Hiritano Highway

Slingshots and metal projectiles were hurled at the vehicle late last night, resulting in significant damage.

St John Ambulance Chief Executive Officer, Matt Cannon, personally reviewed the damage and the dash camera footage of the attack.

Describing the footage as “horrible”, he expressed disgust at the cowardly actions towards personnel clearly identified as providing help.

The footage revealed a scene where bottles, rocks and metal poles were fired at an ambulance that was travelling along a stretch of the Hiritano Highway. The vehicle was attacked with its emergency siren and red and blue lights activated.

In this particular incident, a metal pole struck the ambulance with such force that it pierced the vehicle’s metal, creating damage comparable to a gunshot.

“This reckless act endangered ambulance personnel, the patient on board the ambulance, but came perilously close to causing severe or even tragic injuries to one of our ambulance officers,” Cannon said.

“Such malicious behaviour is not only appalling but also a stark contrast to the values of our civilised society.

“We are thankful for the swift response and support from the NCD police, who ensured the safe escort of our ambulances to the hospital from Laloki.

“This incident highlights the extreme dangers our ambulance officers face, both day

and night, as they respond to communities in need.

“St John Ambulance remains committed to serving the public, but we urge a collective effort to ensure the safety and respect of those who dedicate their lives to helping others.”

Dame Jean Kekedo, Chair of the National St John Council, has asked the Parliament to support legislative amendments to the St John Ambulance Act to address these dangers faced by emergency ambulance workers.

