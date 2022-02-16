Prince Andrew settles US civil sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre

Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

A letter filed to the US district court on Tuesday said the duke and Ms Giuffre had reached an out-of-court settlement.

It said the duke would pay an undisclosed sum to Ms Giuffre.

His representatives said he had no comment beyond what was said in the document filed to the court. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the settlement.

In a letter to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, Ms Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Prince Andrew's lawyers to say the pair had reached "a settlement in principle".

A statement included with the letter read: "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

It said the duke would make a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights".

Prince Andrew, the statement added, had "never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character" and he recognised she had "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks".

The duke also pledged to "demonstrate his regret for his association" with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by supporting the "fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims".

He also commended the "bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others".

Prince Andrew makes no admission of liability. His lawyers had previously said he was ready to go before a jury to fight Ms Giuffre's claims, with a trial expected later this year.