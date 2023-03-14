Australia to acquire nuclear submarine

The goal is to deliver a state-of-the-art submarine that incorporates the best submarine technology from all three nations, enhancing deterrence and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific.

This arrangement will also lift all three nations' submarine industrial bases and undersea capabilities. The AUKUS partners will contribute to stability, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world by operating conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia plans to sustain undersea capability with embedded personnel and port visits from 2023. By 2027, up to five foreign submarines will be stationed in HMAS Stirling. The US will sell three submarines to Australia from early 2030s. SSN-AUKUS will be built and deployed domestically by both Australia and the UK before the end of the decade.

The approach will comply with international obligations and domestic laws. The plan is to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines with conventional weapons while ensuring safety and non-proliferation. Australia will increase its workforce to support this.

Legal arrangements for sharing information, equipment, and technology will be set up.

All three nations are committed to the principles that have upheld the United Kingdom and United States naval nuclear propulsion programs' unmatched safety records.

For over 60 years, the United Kingdom and United States have operated more than 500 naval nuclear reactors that have collectively traveled more than 150 million miles, without incident or adverse effect on human health or the environment.

Australia is committed to upholding these same standards to safely steward naval nuclear propulsion technology.