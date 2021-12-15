7.4 magnitude quake shakes South Sulawesi

The earthquake happened around 10.30 local time (03:30 GMT) on Tuesday in the Flores Sea. It affected the East Nusa Tenggara region, officials said.

No injuries or major damage has been reported yet but locals said they felt large tremors.

Tsunami warnings for the area were lifted later on Tuesday.

Videos on social media showed people in the city of Makassar running out of shops and buildings. Others showed dozens of people running down the corridors of a hospital in the district of Bantaeng, as a man's voice in the background is heard shouting "An earthquake in the hospital."

There are also reports that a hotel was evacuated.

Photos carried by a local media outlet showed some houses that had been partially destroyed as a result of the quake.