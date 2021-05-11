Niupela Pasin comp launched

Combating COVID-19 and all the associated struggles that come with the “Niupela-Pasin” is being tough for many to adhere to but many are slowly adapting. It can be demotivating at times, especially if you are still in school.

Loop is giving away 22 lucky winners a 2-months 40 Channel TV Plan, 22 runner-up prizes of 20GB monthly data plans, that is two winners from each province.

Follow these Steps to submit an Entry to win:

Like and Follow our Facebook Page Send us a photo, 1-minute video, journal entry or essay telling us how you are adapting to the Niupela Pasin and how it has affected your daily routine, send to our email (niupelapasinsumatin@gmail.com) Entries judged combining highest likes, comments, shares & reads.

These are the Terms and Conditions: